Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident

First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport confirms a worker was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” The flight was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon, according to CNN.

The airport resumed normal operations Saturday night after temporarily halting outbound and inbound flights for several hours.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Passengers are advised to check with their airline carrier for any flight changes.

No further details surrounding the worker’s death have been released amid an investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

