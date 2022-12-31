Foggy start for 2023

SYNOPSIS – Dense fog expected after 8pm Saturday, lasting into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Rain will return for the beginning of our work week with the heaviest rainfall being Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – VERY DENSE FOG. Low near 58°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Fog early, turning sunny. High near 73°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 73° 70%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 71° 70%

THU: Turning sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 10%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

