Victim named in Enterprise death

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on December 29 on Boll Weevil Circle.
A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Boll Weevil Circle
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.

The incident occurred on December 29, as Enterprise Police responded at 1:15 p.m. to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle call near the intersection of Daleville Avenue on Boll Weevil Circle.

Thompkins was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Additional details are not being released at this time.

