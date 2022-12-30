Union Springs man charged with capital murder

Jarquavious Ahmad Smith has been charged with the murder of Sidney Freeman
Jarquavious Ahmad Smith has been charged with the murder of Sidney Freeman(Union Springs Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Police have charged a man with the murder of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve.

According to Police, 18-year-old Jarquavious Ahmad Smith of Union Springs has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Johnson St. on Christmas Eve.

Smith is currently in the Bullock County Jail.

No additional information is available at this time.

