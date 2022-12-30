Tracking Rain Chances & Warm Air

SYNOPSIS – Rain will last through the first half of the overnight, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible through midday, but we’ll be dry for New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, fog is likely Saturday night and could become locally dense. Look for that to burn off Sunday morning, with sun and warm air to follow. Our next rain system arrives Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Rainy early, otherwise cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High near 74°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, turning foggy. Low near 55°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: AM fog, then mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 73° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 73° 70%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 65° High: 71° 70%

THU: Turning sunny. Low: 50° High: 62° 10%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

