Showers and storms move in today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Another warm day again today, this afternoon showers and storms will move in with a low end threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat looks to be some gusty winds with some of the storms. Tomorrow we might see a few showers in the morning with a drier evening. Sunday and the first day of 2023 looks sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Rain returns next week we will have to keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday for the chance of some stronger thunderstorms.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. High near 72°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Showers and storms. Low near 61°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 100%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, rain moves out. High near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Rain. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

WED: Rain. Low: 63° High: 69° 70%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

A warmer day ahead