One shot in apparent road rage shooting

By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKSBURG Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is pleading for public assistance in solving what appears to be a road rage shooting.

The incident occurred between 2:15 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon along U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg community, the Office said in a statement.

Several shots were fired into a vehicle wounding one person whose condition has not been released but is apparently not life-threatening.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808 or Crimestoppers Tip Line at 334-793-7000.

This story updated to reflect shooting happened on Thursday.

