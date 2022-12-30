Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park

The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park.

Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today.

When they got there, officers say witnesses told them William Clarence Thompson, 64, of Panama City Beach, fired multiple shots at a dog in the park after a fight between Thompson’s dog and another large dog.

The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.

Thompson was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, discharging a firearm in public, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been booked into the Bay County Jail.

The Panama City Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously on the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor...
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

Latest News

The incident occurred between 2:15 and 2:30 Friday afternoon along U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg...
One shot in apparent road rage shooting
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
75-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash
75-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze