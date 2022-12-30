A look back at the top news stories of the year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY News 4 has been striving to provide our community with relevant, impactful news every year since 1955.

2022 is no exception. Our team works around the clock to keep our viewers up to date on weather and the top local and national headlines.

This year has been full of newsworthy moments, from national headlines, to right here in the Wiregrass.

As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look at the top ten most viewed web stories of the year:

1. Con artist couple nabbed in Florida

A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured.

Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.

2. Harvest Church could close, and members evicted lawsuit claims

One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit.

Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus.

3. Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

4. UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan.

5. Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged

An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday, apparently by the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company.

6. Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail

The couple had been married only a few hours before police pulled their Florida-bound vehicle over and found drugs, police say.

7. Samson girl booted from peanut pageant

The Samson pageant’s director said Brynlee Bowdoin would not be allowed to move on because another contestant’s paperwork had been submitted late, a decision that left Brittany stunned and heartbroken.

8. Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along bust NPF parade route

At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning.

It happened at the end of National Peanut Festival parade along the parade route.

Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired.

9. Dothan double murder suspect in custody

According to Dothan Police, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. has been taken into custody on charges of Capital Murder.

10. Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses

A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer.

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records.

Looking back at 2022, the News 4 team wants to thank you for your continued support.

We will continue to bring you the content that matters to you.

Happy New Year!

