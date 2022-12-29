Wiregrass school recognized for student achievement improvements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass area elementary school was one of 38 Alabama schools that saw massive student achievement improvements over the last 4 years.

State officials such as Superintendent Eric Mackey and Deputy Superintendent Angela Martin, along with top officials with each of the schools, gathered together in a massive video call recently where they learned that their improvements have gotten them to the point to be removed from a massive federal improvement list, according to AL.com.

The 38 schools were part of a group of 59 in the state put on the list back in 2018 due to low performances.

Among those 38 schools was A M Windham Elementary, part of the Daleville City School District, which saw improvements from a federal score of 59 in 2018 to a score of 78 in 2022, which ranks among the highest improvements of those that received recognition.

“The grit, the perseverance, the sweat, the tears, all of that - it paid off,” said Dr. Melissa Shields with the Alabama Department of Education.

Other schools, including Eufaula Elementary, saw scores as low as 50 in 2018 improve to scores as high as 81 in 2022. For Eufaula Elementary specifically, they went from a 57 grade to a 79 grade.

The schools that came off the list will still receive federal support from the Office for School Improvement, according to Shields, though she added that the support would now be “a much lighter touch.”

