A warmer day ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - The warming trend really kicks in today, this morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs this afternoon in the lower 70s. Tomorrow another day in the 70s with rain moving in later in the day for the overnight hours. Our severe threat with this is low but you might hear a few rumbles of thunder. A few showers will stick around for early in the day Saturday but New Years Eve evening looks good! Sun returns Sunday before our next chance of rain next week which looks to be a multiple day rain event.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 71°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, rain moves in later in the day. High near 71°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 80%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain early. Low: 61° High: 73° 30%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Rain. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

WED: Rain. Low: 63° High: 69° 70%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

