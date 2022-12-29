Warm With Rain On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Warm air is here and will last through the weekend and into next week. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a storm system that will move in from the west later Friday, teaming with Gulf moisture to bring a good soaking rainfall to the Wiregrass Friday evening and into the overnight. Drier weather will follow for New Year’s Eve evening and New Year’s Day.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 47°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, afternoon showers arriving. High near 72°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain likely with a few embedded thunderstorms. Low near 61°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%

SUN: AM fog, then sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 69° 70%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 62° 80% late

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-7 feet.

