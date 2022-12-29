Warm With Rain On The Way
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Warm air is here and will last through the weekend and into next week. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a storm system that will move in from the west later Friday, teaming with Gulf moisture to bring a good soaking rainfall to the Wiregrass Friday evening and into the overnight. Drier weather will follow for New Year’s Eve evening and New Year’s Day.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 47°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Turning cloudy, afternoon showers arriving. High near 72°. Winds SE at 5-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain likely with a few embedded thunderstorms. Low near 61°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SAT: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%
SUN: AM fog, then sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 5%
MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 55° High: 73° 20%
TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%
WED: Scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 69° 70%
THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 62° 80% late
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-7 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.