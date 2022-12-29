Turning Much Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A big warm-up will continue for the end of the week, lasting into next week. Daily highs will reach or exceed 70° starting Thursday. Look for a round of showers and thunderstorms later Friday into Friday night.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 71°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 47°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low: 47° High: 71° 80% late

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 73° 50% early

SUN: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 72° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 53° High: 73° 30%

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

WED: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 69° 70%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

