Ring in 2023: New Years Eve events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2023 is right around the corner so its time to celebrate!

Out with the old and in with the new! 2022 was a wild ride but there’s always something to reflect on and cherish time with friends and family.

The new year is an opportunity to make a change and grow in different aspects of life.

Plenty of events and parties will be happening in the Wiregrass so everyone can join in and celebrate the approaching new year!

Here are a few events happening News Years weekend:

Pajama Ball: A New Year’s Eve Party hosted by The Wiregrass Museum of Art When: Saturday, December 31, at 7:00 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Where: Wiregrass Museum of Art in Downtown Dothan Requirement: 21-years-old and up Tickets are $25 for members; $35 not-yet members – $100 VIP (limited amount). All proceeds from Pajama Ball go directly toward funding crucially needed arts programming at WMA in 2023. Tickets available on their website.

Ozark 2023 New Years Party When: Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. Where: Downtown Ozark, AL FREE event! At 7pm Dylan Kelley will take the amphitheater stage then at 10pm The High energy Country/Rock band Alice Nelson will be performing until Midnight! Bringing in the New Year of 2023 in with confetti cannons and party favors/ champagne. Drink specials throughout the night from Happy Times and Benchmark Beer & Wine Garden.

New Year’s Eve 2023 at Rain Dothan When: Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. Where: Rain Dothan - 145 South St. Andrews Street Dothan, AL 36301 Requirement: 21-years-old and up Rain is bringing in 2023 with some amazing Live Music from Blane Rudd with opener of AK Senn and DJ TZ available all night. Tickets are $20 and available on their website

New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Gin When: Saturday, December 31, 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Where: The Gin in Geneva, AL - 1599 West Magnolia Avenue, Geneva, AL, 36340, US Tickets are $15 - admission includes appetizer spread available throughout the night. Doors open at 9:00, Joe Harley & Bottom’s Up Band will hit the stage at 10:00 until 1:00 am.

New Years Eve Celebration At The Social On Main In Downtown Enterprise! When: Saturday, December 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. Where: The Social On Main Tapas Bar - Enterprise, AL - 108 N Main St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Live Music by Bill Cole from 6-9pm then DJ Joe Love takes over. VIP Seating begins at 7pm on NYE. Package includes reserved seating in a roped off VIP section with table service, champagne toast at midnight and a $25 Gift Card for only $55 per person. Tickets available on their Facebook



Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.