Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise

A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Boll Weevil Circle
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.

The driver was reportedly uninjured.

The investigation shows that the victim was trying to cross the circle in heavy traffic and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

