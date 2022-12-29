News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of December 29, 2022
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, December 29
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, December 30
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, December 30
- Landmark Park Fifth Saturday Freebie! | Saturday, December 31
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, December 31
- Pajama Ball: A New Year’s Eve Party | Saturday, December 31
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
