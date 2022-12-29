Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna.

Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point during the stop, Mills allegedly got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies say he was quickly caught, but continued to try and escape. During the investigation, JCSO says Mills also had meth in his possession.

Mills was then arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of meth.

