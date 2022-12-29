Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna.

Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point during the stop, Mills allegedly got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies say he was quickly caught, but continued to try and escape. During the investigation, JCSO says Mills also had meth in his possession.

Mills was then arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of meth.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Dothan man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
News 4's Justin McNelley takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’
Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87