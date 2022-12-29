How to prepare for high utility bills in the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After many people probably cranked up the heat during the recent holiday cold snap, some might be concerned about what their utility bills will look like in January. One financial advisor has some tips on how to prepare for those upcoming expenses.

Dr. Stephanie Yates, UAB Director of Regions Institute for Financial Education, said right now is the best time to take a look at your finances and start creating a budget.

“When you put together a budget it’s kind of like dieting,” Yates said, adding that if you make it too strict, it’s really easy to not stick with it.

She said to make a list of your income, the bills you must pay and how much money you have left for fun or regular expenses.

“If you are facing higher utility bills, and that maybe a short-term issue, it may be as simple as getting that short term job,” Yates said. That can help meet that short term temporary need.

You can also reach out to your utility company and ask about what relief they can offer. Sometimes moving your due date can help by giving you more time to pay.

“When it comes to utilities, yes, you can ask for some sort of budget billing arrangement so that it kind of evens out your bill,” Yates said. “It doesn’t cut down on what you owe but gives you more time to pay.”

This can help with putting together your budget because you’ll know your utility bill is going to be the same amount each month, so you won’t have these surprises.

Dr. Yates said some utility companies have funds that are available for financial assistance or research other resources like churches or community organizations that have funds you can tap into to help those that are struggling.

