How to prepare for high utility bills in the new year

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After many people probably cranked up the heat during the recent holiday cold snap, some might be concerned about what their utility bills will look like in January. One financial advisor has some tips on how to prepare for those upcoming expenses.

Dr. Stephanie Yates, UAB Director of Regions Institute for Financial Education, said right now is the best time to take a look at your finances and start creating a budget.

“When you put together a budget it’s kind of like dieting,” Yates said, adding that if you make it too strict, it’s really easy to not stick with it.

She said to make a list of your income, the bills you must pay and how much money you have left for fun or regular expenses.

“If you are facing higher utility bills, and that maybe a short-term issue, it may be as simple as getting that short term job,” Yates said. That can help meet that short term temporary need.

You can also reach out to your utility company and ask about what relief they can offer. Sometimes moving your due date can help by giving you more time to pay.

“When it comes to utilities, yes, you can ask for some sort of budget billing arrangement so that it kind of evens out your bill,” Yates said. “It doesn’t cut down on what you owe but gives you more time to pay.”

This can help with putting together your budget because you’ll know your utility bill is going to be the same amount each month, so you won’t have these surprises.

Dr. Yates said some utility companies have funds that are available for financial assistance or research other resources like churches or community organizations that have funds you can tap into to help those that are struggling.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor...
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
The incident occurred between 2:15 and 2:30 Friday afternoon along U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg...
One shot in apparent road rage shooting
Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Boll Weevil Circle
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise

Latest News

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Houston Academy vs Carroll | Hoops Classic
Houston Academy vs Carroll | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 4
Headland vs Dothan | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 4
Headland vs Dothan | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 4
Limestone County Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections investigation underway after five former staffers arrested in December