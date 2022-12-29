Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1

LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement.

But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are worried.

The fees for gun permits help them buy equipment they need. Lee County’s Sheriff says his office has already seen a decline in revenue for those permits, now that they are no longer required. Even though they’re ok financially, he says it could really hurt smaller counties.

January first, the Permitless Carry bill or Constitutional Carry Act will go into effect, meaning those in states like Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

“It does not change the fact that permits will continue to be issued, they will,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

But, getting a permit costs money and the fees vary. In Lee County, Alabama, for example, the price is $20 a year.

“And those fees that are generated by the permit go directly to law enforcement purpose only...For instance, here at the sheriff’s office in Lee County, we use that for training and education primarily,” Sheriff Jones adds.

With gun permit requirements out the window, Sheriff Jones says they’ve already seen a 30 to 40% decrease in revenue. While it has not put a dent in their budget, he says sheriffs in smaller counties throughout Alabama have expressed concerns about how they’re going to make up for the loss.

To help, state lawmakers set grant money aside.

“There is a process and application process. And that should help particularly the smaller counties,” said Sheriff Jones.

Another thing to keep in mind -- despite the law, you CANNOT carry your gun EVERYWHERE. Guns are not allowed in places like airports, courthouses, city halls, sheriff’s offices, police departments, mental health facilities, or properties with posted signs.

Sheriff Jones also says before traveling to another state -- make sure you are aware of their gun laws because certain states DO still require permits to carry concealed weapons.

