Enterprise dentist improves dental care access for patients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For years, Dr. Bradley Marsh has been providing many in the City of Progress with dental care. The native says getting to work in his hometown is a blessing.

“Seeing people I know, people I grew up with, I have patients that coached me in sports, patients that taught me,” says Marsh, “It’s comforting and refreshing to know your patients, have relationships with your patients.”

Those relationships often last lifetimes.

“I have patients that I’ve treated for 20 years,” Marsh explains, “maybe it’s time for them to go into assisted living, go into a nursing home, and family members will sometimes ask me to go check on them and we just don’t think twice about it.”

Marsh doesn’t stop there. His office will often provide needed dental care for reduced or no cost to those they realize desperately need it.

“There’s a lot of satisfaction in seeing folks who are going through recovery programs,” he says, “to have someone come in in pain, then they leave without pain.”

According to Marsh, his team of caring people recognizing when someone needs a helping hand also need recognition.

“It’s not just me doing this, it’s the staff, it’s the office,” Marsh says, “anytime we have to go off-site I always have volunteers that will go with me, people that will stay late to help people. "

And as we near a new year, Marsh says everyone has a chance to be a Silent Hero.

“Helping people is about grasping on to opportunities, they’re out there, you don’t have to go looking for ways to help people, they are a daily occurrence, you just have to recognize them.”

