Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over

A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers, but the price tag will continue to escalate. That is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight which is disappointing to the city because the case appeared to have been over.
A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers, but the price tag will continue to escalate.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate.

The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the city because the case appeared to have been over.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr., in his December 6 ruling, sided with the city and dismissed the suit brought more than one year ago.

The judge ordered each side to pay their respective attorneys fees---$501,556.38 for Dothan, as of November 30.

But this week, Oxford House indicated it will take the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This legal battle began when Oxford House residences began popping up around Dothan and the city refused to supply electricity to them because they had no required business license.

A suit followed, though Dothan offered no cost licenses as it does to other non-profits.

Oxford House claims Dothan violated the Fair Housing Act and discriminated against recovering addicts who live in the homes and share expenses.

Oxford House has filed numerous suits against other government entities alleging they violated federal laws by attempting to ban the transitional homes.

There are currently three Oxford House locations in Dothan, according to the group’s website.

All locations operate as part of a national group based in Delaware.

Though it has filed notice of appeal, Oxford House had not appealed as of Thursday.

Dothan has its own legal department but often contracts with outside attorneys who have expertise in specialized practice areas.

Electricity is currently supplied to Oxford House locations, apparently in the name of others.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Dothan man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
News 4's Justin McNelley takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’
Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say