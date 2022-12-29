Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate.

The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the city because the case appeared to have been over.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr., in his December 6 ruling, sided with the city and dismissed the suit brought more than one year ago.

The judge ordered each side to pay their respective attorneys fees---$501,556.38 for Dothan, as of November 30.

But this week, Oxford House indicated it will take the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This legal battle began when Oxford House residences began popping up around Dothan and the city refused to supply electricity to them because they had no required business license.

A suit followed, though Dothan offered no cost licenses as it does to other non-profits.

Oxford House claims Dothan violated the Fair Housing Act and discriminated against recovering addicts who live in the homes and share expenses.

Oxford House has filed numerous suits against other government entities alleging they violated federal laws by attempting to ban the transitional homes.

There are currently three Oxford House locations in Dothan, according to the group’s website.

All locations operate as part of a national group based in Delaware.

Though it has filed notice of appeal, Oxford House had not appealed as of Thursday.

Dothan has its own legal department but often contracts with outside attorneys who have expertise in specialized practice areas.

Electricity is currently supplied to Oxford House locations, apparently in the name of others.

