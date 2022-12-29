Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police

A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say thieves robbed workers who were on the job and stole a truck at a worksite.

WLBT reports two plumbers were robbed at the site and a contractor’s truck was stolen on Wednesday in the Broadmoor area.

Police said the contractor at the worksite ended up shooting at the thieves while they were attempting to leave the area in his truck.

According to authorities, the would-be robbers then crashed into a nearby trailer after taking out several mailboxes on the street.

Jackson police said at least one of the suspects involved was struck by a bullet.

The workers were reportedly performing rehab work at a large property when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal

Latest News

Virginia State Police say the people in the car tried to drive across the road and were swept...
3 bodies found after car swept away in Va. river
Authorities are investigating after a car was swept away by flooding in Virginia.
Search ongoing for 2 believed to have been in car submerged in river
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
ADPH is warning of the norovirus. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and more.
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter
Bright Athletes: Madison Johnson
Bright Athletes: Madison Johnson