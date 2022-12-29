Bright Athletes: Madison Johnson

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- “She’s a competitor and she’s a winner,” said Geneva softball head coach Ashley Bell.

Despite her work in athletics, her work in the classroom comes first, ranking sixth in her class.

”Without academics, there is no sports. And I just think that my academics are what comes first, that’s what my parents have always taught me because they’re going to take me further than what sports will,” said Madison Johnson.

Making her every coaches dream.

”You don’t have to worry about them off the field,” said Bell. “You know that she’s a true student athlete, and she’s a role model to so many young kids in this community.”

One that cheers, plays volleyball, basketball, and softball.

“A true competitor,” Bell added. “I love how she plays every single sport that she plays. How she just gets in there and competes. She is successful in everything she does, and everybody around here knows how much and how successful and how hard she’s worked since she was a young kid.”

That competitive drive isn’t the only quality Madison possesses.

“I also enjoy being able to help others like feel like they are part of something, and I like to feel like I’m a part of something too. I like to help others feel good about themselves,” Madison continued. “In basketball, I’m a point guard. I like to give people assists. In volleyball as a setter, I just enjoy being able to lead people and make them feel good about themselves.”

Her senior year, perhaps her most challenging yet, tearing her ACL at the beginning of the volleyball season.

“It’s definitely difficult having to sit on the sidelines and try to be a leader and still be involved just because it is my senior year I kind of checked out for a little while.”

Madison’s athletic career hasn’t ended yet. She has signed to play volleyball at Pensacola State Community College continuing to rehab to be ready for the season.

“My physical therapist at Encore in Geneva have probably been the best things that have ever happened to me. They have been so good at working with me to get back to where I need to be even better than what I was before I ever got hurt,” Johnson finished.

