Warmer days are coming

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Another chilly morning with most of us in the upper 20s to start the day, this afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. The warming trend continues tomorrow and the rest of the week with highs in the lower 70s. Our next chance of rain will come in during the overnight hours of Friday some storms could be strong but our overall severe threat looks low. Rain will continue on Saturday but we will see a break and sunshine for Sunday. Next Tuesday our next system moves in with another chance of rain.

TODAY - AM sun, PM clouds. High near 63°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 49° High: 71° 80%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain. Low: 61° High: 72° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 73° 20%

TUE: Rain. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

WED: Rain. Low: 63° High: 70° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 64° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

