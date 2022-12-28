A shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline leaves two injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting occurred at the Walmart on the Beltline Tuesday night and left two injured, according to police.

Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed at around 8:30 p.m. that two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation and exchanged gunfire at the self-checkout lines.

Police said a male and female were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but who the individuals were and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information is known and an investigation is currently underway, according to authorities. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.