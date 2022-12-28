A shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline leaves two injured

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting occurred at the Walmart on the Beltline Tuesday night and left two injured, according to police.

Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed at around 8:30 p.m. that two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation and exchanged gunfire at the self-checkout lines.

Police said a male and female were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but who the individuals were and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information is known and an investigation is currently underway, according to authorities. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Lindsey Elizabeth Normand
Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive
Water Outage
Water to be shut off in Hartford

Latest News

Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Funeral set for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Ashford vs NMA | Hoops Classic
Ashford vs Northside Methodist | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 2
Dothan vs Eufaula | Hoops Classic
Dothan vs Eufaula | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 2