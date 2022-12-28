Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school.

Charged with multiple crimes are Harry Rashod Wright, 30, and Latoya Jasmine Brown, who is 34.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis told News 4 that vice officers served a search warrant at their Valley Forge Road home on Tuesday.

They discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 ecstasy pills, and indoor marijuana growing equipment, per Lt. Davis.

Wright and Brown face drug trafficking charges and are also accused of Child Endangerment because children were in the home, according to Davis.

Wright has prior arrests firearms violations, burglary, drugs, intimidating a witness, and domestic violence.

The drug seizure on Tuesday occurred about four blocks from Selma Street Elementary School.

Students walk along the route where the home is located as they travel to and from classes, though they are currently on break for the holidays.

