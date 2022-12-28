Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school

Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 ecstasy pills, and indoor marijuana growing equipment, police said.
Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 ecstasy pills, and indoor marijuana growing equipment, police said.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people face charges after police say they took a large haul of drugs from near a Dothan school.

Charged with multiple crimes are Harry Rashod Wright, 30, and Latoya Jasmine Brown, who is 34.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Tom Davis told News 4 that vice officers served a search warrant at their Valley Forge Road home on Tuesday.

They discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500 ecstasy pills, and indoor marijuana growing equipment, per Lt. Davis.

Wright and Brown face drug trafficking charges and are also accused of Child Endangerment because children were in the home, according to Davis.

Wright has prior arrests firearms violations, burglary, drugs, intimidating a witness, and domestic violence.

The drug seizure on Tuesday occurred about four blocks from Selma Street Elementary School.

Students walk along the route where the home is located as they travel to and from classes, though they are currently on break for the holidays.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Lindsey Elizabeth Normand
Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive
Water Outage
Water to be shut off in Hartford

Latest News

Donnie Dewayne Carroll, 41, of Dothan. Booking photo courtesy of Dothan Police Department.
Dothan man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse
New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal
New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker