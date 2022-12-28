Pet of the Week: Sweet Susie

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined the News 4 team once again to introduce another Pet of the Week.

Susie is a black, gray, and white tabby. She is a year old and has already been spayed and had all of her shots, so she’s ready to find a new home.

She loves to greet all of her friends and loves attention. Being a year old, she’s moving away from her kitten antics and is ready to curl up on your lap and watch a good movie.

This sweet girl does well with other animals and Gideon says that introducing a cat to any home may take time, but is absolutely doable.

Gideon mentioned that there are about 75 cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of forever homes. If you are interested in Susie or any of her furry friends, you can visit the shelter Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at 334-615-4620. To find more information and see lots of other sweet and furry faces, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

