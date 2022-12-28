Pet of the Week: Sweet Susie

Pet of the Week: Sweet Susie
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joined the News 4 team once again to introduce another Pet of the Week.

Susie is a black, gray, and white tabby. She is a year old and has already been spayed and had all of her shots, so she’s ready to find a new home.

She loves to greet all of her friends and loves attention. Being a year old, she’s moving away from her kitten antics and is ready to curl up on your lap and watch a good movie.

This sweet girl does well with other animals and Gideon says that introducing a cat to any home may take time, but is absolutely doable.

Gideon mentioned that there are about 75 cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of forever homes. If you are interested in Susie or any of her furry friends, you can visit the shelter Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at 334-615-4620. To find more information and see lots of other sweet and furry faces, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve
Find out when and against who your favorite Wiregrass teams square up on the hardwood.
2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Day 2
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Sweet Susie
Pet of the Week: Sweet Susie
News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
NEWS4NOW: What's Trending?
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Paranormal investigation team films in the City of Progress
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise