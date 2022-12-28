Dothan man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse

It was reported a child under the age of 12 was involved, according to Dothan police.
Donnie Dewayne Carroll, 41, of Dothan. Booking photo courtesy of Dothan Police Department.
Donnie Dewayne Carroll, 41, of Dothan. Booking photo courtesy of Dothan Police Department.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged after an investigation on aggravated child abuse reports.

On Tuesday, December 27, the Dothan Police Department began investigating a report of child abuse.

It was reported a child under the age of 12 had bruises and other unexplained marks in various locations about the body.

As a result of the investigation, Donnie Dewayne Carroll, 41, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse. 

He currently has no bond. 

Due to the nature of this case, along with the Alabama privacy laws concerning juveniles, no further information will be released.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Lindsey Elizabeth Normand
Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive
Water Outage
Water to be shut off in Hartford

Latest News

Officers discovered over 12 pounds of marijuana, about 500 grams of cocaine, more than 500...
Police: Large drug haul taken from near Dothan school
New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal
New allegations in Dothan child feeding scandal
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker