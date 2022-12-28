Dothan man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been charged after an investigation on aggravated child abuse reports.

On Tuesday, December 27, the Dothan Police Department began investigating a report of child abuse.

It was reported a child under the age of 12 had bruises and other unexplained marks in various locations about the body.

As a result of the investigation, Donnie Dewayne Carroll, 41, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.

He currently has no bond.

Due to the nature of this case, along with the Alabama privacy laws concerning juveniles, no further information will be released.

