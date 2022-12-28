4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.(Max Andrey/Pexels via Canva)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when a large tree fell directly onto its roof.

Police said severe weather caused the tree to fall.

First responders pronounced all three people inside the truck deceased at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza, 41-year-old Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, and a 4-year-old girl whose name was not released.

The highway was closed for about five hours during the investigation, which police said was further hindered by weather and safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Lindsey Elizabeth Normand
Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive
Water Outage
Water to be shut off in Hartford

Latest News

Chinese nationals share their emotions after the country announced it is dropping the COVID-19...
Chinese nationals overjoyed by travel ban lifting
Police in Arizona say Jada Thompson, 21, was killed in a road rage shooting on Christmas Eve.
Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting
Priorities of the 118th Congress
Priorities of the 118th Congress
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’