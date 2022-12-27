Water to be shut off in Hartford

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, December 28, water in Hartford, Alabama will be shut off for repairs.

The outage will be city wide and start at 9 a.m.

The city of Hartford says that the water will remain out for approximately 2 hours for repairs and urge residents to make the necessary arrangements tonight.

