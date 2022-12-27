Warmer Pattern Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A warmer pattern is underway, but we have one more freezing night to get through. By the end of the week we’ll see highs return to the lower 70s with deeper moisture arriving for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms follow, some of which could be strong Saturday morning.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 31°. Winds light ESE.

TOMORROW – Morning sun, some afternoon cloudiness. High near 63°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 49° High: 71° 40%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 72° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 56° High: 73° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve
Find out when and against who your favorite Wiregrass teams square up on the hardwood.
2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Bracket revealed
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
A motorcade will be held for Corporal Ray Hamilton in honor of his service after being killed...
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher AM weathercast 12-27-22
Zach Hatcher
Sunny Again Tuesday
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 26, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Still Cold, But Gradually Warmer