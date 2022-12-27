Warmer Pattern Underway

SYNOPSIS – A warmer pattern is underway, but we have one more freezing night to get through. By the end of the week we’ll see highs return to the lower 70s with deeper moisture arriving for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms follow, some of which could be strong Saturday morning.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 31°. Winds light ESE.

TOMORROW – Morning sun, some afternoon cloudiness. High near 63°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 49° High: 71° 40%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 72° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 72° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 56° High: 73° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 71° 70%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.