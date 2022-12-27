Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening

A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash involving two vehicles, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker. That’s about six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.

According to ALEA, the unnamed 17-year-old victim was critically injured when the 2014 Honda Accord they were driving collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, driven by Yolanda F. Hurst, 43, of Tallassee.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead after arrival. Hurst and a passenger in her vehicle, Marquez Hurst, 21, also of Tallassee, were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. The Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department posted photos from the scene to its social media page showing crews extinguishing a fire in one of the empty vehicles.

ALEA said an investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted by its Highway Patrol Division.

