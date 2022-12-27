Sunny Again Tuesday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS - Sunshine will be our friend again Tuesday with temperatures rising to the middle 50s for the afternoon. A light freeze is still possible Wednesday morning with lower 30s, however, we will feel warmer with highs in the lower 60s in the PM hours. We rise above average Thursday with upper 60s and stay warm through Monday. Showers and a few storms are likely Friday into Saturday, heavy rain is possible.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 54°. Winds Light & variable 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 31°. Winds Light SE 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 49° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Low: 61° High: 70° 70%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, a shower possible. Low: 57° High: 72° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 73° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

