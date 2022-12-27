All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties.

The Huntsville Police Department announced around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday that Cecil Ashburn Drive was reopened. Any vehicles that were blocking lanes of travel were moved to the Land Trust parking lot.

At 1:20 p.m. the Huntsville Police Department announced that all roads have been reopened but there may still be portions with patches of ice. Around the same time, the Madison Police Department also announced that all roadways have reopened.

Huntsville PD officers have asked drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve. Huntsville PD officers began escorting some drivers whose vehicles were stuck on Governors Drive down the roadway on Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Madison Police Department deemed all roads impassable and is urging people to not drive unless it is absolutely necessary.

Authorities said Highway 72 from I-65 to Huntsville is still very dangerous as of Tuesday morning. All roads in Limestone County southeast of Highway 72 are impassable.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has declared that all county roads and bridges in Jackson County should be considered impassable. Only emergency vehicle should travel on the roads and bridges until further notice.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the following statement on the road conditions;

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways:

  • Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road.
  • Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain.
  • Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278.
  • Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible.
  • Marshall County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous.
  • Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous.
  • DeKalb County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.”

For the latest weather updates, click here.

