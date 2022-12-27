Notasulga residents discuss water outage

William Baker is among the Wall Street Water Authority customers without water.
William Baker is among the Wall Street Water Authority customers without water.(Source: William Baker)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water since Sunday, a familiar situation for many around Alabama. According to the utility’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty.

Two customers who live in Notasulga and have been impacted by the water outage are speaking out.

“They are saying that it could be days before the water is returned, and some people say that it could be as long as after New Year’s,” said Alyssa Machelle.

[READ MORE: Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama]

“I have two properties that I’ve had water service there for over 50 years and never been in a situation where they were out of water,” said William Baker.

‼️BOIL NOTICE‼️ This morning as we have some water becoming available, we recommend following this boil notice. Also,...

Posted by Wall Street Water Authority on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

On Monday, the utility handed out a case of water to each family, but some say more needs to be done to resolve the issue.

“I’ve got my husband, my grandmother, she’s 78, so that’s hard with her,” said Machelle, “and my daughter. She’s six.”

The mother has resorted to using her pool water to flush toilets and says the family is having to wash themselves using wipes and bottles of water.

“My mom, she’s 80, and trying to help take care of her because we have no water to wash dishes or drink or take a bath or your toilets or anything.” said Baker. “It’s very hard.”

It’s unclear when Wall Street Water Authority’s services will be back up and running.

The freeze has wreaked havoc on pipes, people and public utilities across Alabama and the Southeast. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is now urging residents to stop letting their faucets drip as soon as temperatures rise above freezing in order to take pressure off struggling public water systems.

[READ MORE: Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South]

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve
Find out when and against who your favorite Wiregrass teams square up on the hardwood.
2022 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Bracket revealed
A motorcade will be held for Corporal Ray Hamilton in honor of his service after being killed...
Motorcade being held to honor fallen deputy
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say