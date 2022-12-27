Notasulga residents discuss water outage

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water since Sunday, a familiar situation for many around Alabama. According to the utility’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty.

Two customers who live in Notasulga and have been impacted by the water outage are speaking out.

“They are saying that it could be days before the water is returned, and some people say that it could be as long as after New Year’s,” said Alyssa Machelle.

“I have two properties that I’ve had water service there for over 50 years and never been in a situation where they were out of water,” said William Baker.

On Monday, the utility handed out a case of water to each family, but some say more needs to be done to resolve the issue.

“I’ve got my husband, my grandmother, she’s 78, so that’s hard with her,” said Machelle, “and my daughter. She’s six.”

The mother has resorted to using her pool water to flush toilets and says the family is having to wash themselves using wipes and bottles of water.

“My mom, she’s 80, and trying to help take care of her because we have no water to wash dishes or drink or take a bath or your toilets or anything.” said Baker. “It’s very hard.”

It’s unclear when Wall Street Water Authority’s services will be back up and running.

The freeze has wreaked havoc on pipes, people and public utilities across Alabama and the Southeast. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is now urging residents to stop letting their faucets drip as soon as temperatures rise above freezing in order to take pressure off struggling public water systems.

