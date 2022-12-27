Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal chase on Ogeechee Road Monday night.

According to a trooper, the chase started with a traffic violation. A motorcyclist drove past with its rear lights off.

The chase went on for about 2 1/2 miles from Quacco Road to Cottonvale and Ogeechee until the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle and fell off the bike.

EMS arrived on scene and did CPR, but the driver was pronounced dead.

GSP confirms the motorcyclist killed has outstanding warrants with the U.S. Marshals and had escaped federal prison.

Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

