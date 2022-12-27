Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed

The officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with details.
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady, allegedly escaped through a second-floor window of the home, but police captured him in a nearby wooded area afterwards.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady, allegedly escaped through a second-floor window of the home, but police captured him in a nearby wooded area afterwards.

The unnamed officer suffered minor injuries.

McGrady is in the Dale County Jail with no bond as of mid-afternoon Monday.

