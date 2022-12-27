Midland City officer assaulted, suspect nabbed

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces numerous charges after a scuffle with police on Monday.

A Midland City officer had responded to a domestic dispute at Midtown Apartments when he was attacked, according to those familiar with the details.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo McGrady, allegedly escaped through a second-floor window of the home, but police captured him in a nearby wooded area afterwards.

The unnamed officer suffered minor injuries.

McGrady is in the Dale County Jail with no bond as of mid-afternoon Monday.

