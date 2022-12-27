Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties.

The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open.

The following road closures remain in effect:

Cecil Ashburn Drive

Bankhead Parkway

Green Mountain Road

Plummer Road between Research Park Blvd. and Jordan Lane

Old Monrovia Road

Sparkman Drive

Highway 431 South between Bassett Street and Dug Hill Road

Chapman Mountain

Mountain Gap Road (impassable)

Huntsville PD officers have asked drivers to stay off the roads until conditions improve. Huntsville PD officers began escorting some drivers whose vehicles were stuck on Governors Drive down the roadway on Tuesday.

Authorities announced at 8 a.m. that one lane had been reopened on Governors Drive going both directions.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Madison Police Department deemed all roads impassable and is urging people to not drive unless it is absolutely necessary.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency declared that all roads were deemed impassable. Authorities are waiting for conditions to improve.

Highway 231 in Marshall County from Morgan City to Arab is closed as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Highway 72 from I-65 to Huntsville is still very dangerous as of Tuesday morning. All roads in Limestone County southeast of Highway 72 are impassable.

Around 10:15 p.m. the Huntsville Police Department posted that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is working to treat Governors Drive. ALDOT is also working to clear areas cars off the road so that it can treat one lane at a time.

Public Works is also working to put sand and gravel down on Ceil Ashburn Drive and other elevated to help clear the roadways.

Countess Road near Baltimore Hill Road is completely closed to traffic due to multiple vehicles in the ditches near the roadway.

The Huntsville Police Department is now urging drivers involved in minor crashes to not call police.

If you are involved in a minor wreck with no injuries and your vehicle is still operable, we ask you not to call HPD. Please move your vehicle to a safe area and exchange information with anyone involved. @waff48 @whnt @WAAYTV @FOX54News — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 26, 2022

U.S. Hwy 231 North headed to Huntsville near the new bridge is closed. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to use Union Hill Rd. and travel off the mountain toward Hwy. 36.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has declared that all county roads and bridges in Jackson County should be considered impassable. Only emergency vehicle should travel on the roads and bridges until further notice.

Huntsville Browns Ferry Road near the intersection of Cambridge Lane is completely closed to traffic and is not passable as of 10 p.m.

According to local law enforcement, the following roads are starting to ice over and should be avoided if possible;

Green Mountain Road (closed)

Bankhead Parkway (closed)

Cecil Ashburn Drive (closed)

Eastview Dr. (Impassable)

Hwy 231 north near the new bridge (closed)

Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway (closed)

Plummer Road between research Park Blvd. and Jordan Lane (closed)

Keel Mountain Road (closed)

South end of Green Mountain Road (closed)

Gaslight Road

Governors Drive

Monte Sano Boulevard

Whitesburg Bridge

Sparkman NB between Pulaski Pike and Blue Springs Road.

Elevated portions of I-565

Chapman Mountain

All Jackson County roads deemed impassable

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the following statement on the road conditions;

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways:

Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road.

Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain.

Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278.

Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible.

Marshall County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous.

Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous.

DeKalb County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.”

For the latest weather updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.