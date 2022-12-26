Warming Up This Week

SYNOPSIS -Sunshine will help to thaw out the Wiregrass today with highs reaching the middle 40s for most of the area. Lows will dip down slightly below freezing for Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies during the day, highs reaching the middle 50s. It gets even warmer with the lower 60s returning Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s Friday. Showers and a few storms will be likely Friday night into Saturday.

TODAY - Sunny skies. High near 47°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 30°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 54°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers late. Low: 49° High: 69° 60% overnight

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 70° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 72° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 62° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

