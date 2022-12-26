Warming Up This Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS -Sunshine will help to thaw out the Wiregrass today with highs reaching the middle 40s for most of the area. Lows will dip down slightly below freezing for Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies during the day, highs reaching the middle 50s. It gets even warmer with the lower 60s returning Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s Friday. Showers and a few storms will be likely Friday night into Saturday.

TODAY - Sunny skies. High near 47°. Winds Light/Variable 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 30°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 54°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers late. Low: 49° High: 69° 60% overnight

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 70° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 72° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 62° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Paranormal investigation team films in the City of Progress
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
Photo: U.S. Air Force
Dothan Eateries Open for Christmas and New Year's

Latest News

Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
Chipley crowned queens | 2022 Holiday Explosion
Chipley crowned queen | 2022 Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion
K9 chases after
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley