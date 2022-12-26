Still Cold, But Gradually Warmer

SYNOPSIS – A couple more freezing nights are on the way before a good warm-up takes hold. We’ll see temperatures steadily climb all week and into the weekend. Moisture returns by the end of the week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later Friday into Saturday.

TONIGHT – Period of clouds. Low near 28°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 31°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 62° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 49° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 70° 70%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 72° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 70° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

