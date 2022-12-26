Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama.

Autauga County

The Marbury Water System said its water levels have been low due to “customers dripping water, leaks from busted pipes, and frozen pipes.”

Officials said the system’s emergency water connections, which had been used to keep citizens with water, were stopped due to them also running low.

The system warned that their water tanks could be completely empty, resulting in no water to customers until possibly Tuesday.

“Even with lots of emergency measures in place, weather like this will sometimes override those,” the Marbury Water System added.

Dallas County

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”

“Thanks to the great response from the water board system crew led by Robert Bridges, the support provided by Selma Public Works and Public Safety Departments, the great response by citizens over social media, and the help of mass media, we were able to isolate enough leaks to contain the reduction in our water tanks volume,” the mayor stated. “But, we are still not clear. The current status is we are taking in about the same amount of water we are still losing. This means that the tanks are no longer dropping, but we have another night of below-freezing temperatures, and we know that there is a major leak somewhere that we have yet to isolate and fix.

“Citizens, please check underneath your homes for busted pipes. If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter,” the mayor said. “Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing, and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter.”

Mayor Perkins has also asked business owners and landlords to check their properties for water leaks.

Anyone who needs assistance turning off their water at the meter is asked to call the Selma Water and Sewer Board’s emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.

Residents are also asked to immediately call those numbers if water is seen coming out of the ground and onto streets.

Elmore County

Central Elmore Water and Sewer Authority, or CEWSA, cautioned Sunday that systems in the area were running low on water and that it was “closely monitoring usage throughout the system.”

The Tallassee Fire Department was urging residents to limit water usage so that the city could restock its water supply.

Macon County

People in Macon County are also being impacted by water issues in the midst of frigid temperatures.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said crews with the Macon County Water Authority are accessing breaches and working to determine when their water system will be running again.

Lee also shared that the Wall Street Water Authority, in Tallapoosa County, is experiencing similar issues, causing outages to customers on Macon County Road 37 that are supplied by Wall Street.

Both water utility companies are advising customers to check their service lines to make sure pipes aren’t broken, rather than frozen.

Additionally, Lee said the Utilities Board of Tuskegee’s system was experiencing low water pressure as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tallapoosa County

Wall Street Water Authority, which serves Reeltown, Notasulga and east Tallassee, located in portions of Tallapoosa, Lee and Macon counties, has since reported that “our tanks are completely empty and we are at the mercy of the treatment plant to supply us water once their current system gets restored.”

WSWA said it was “hopeful” it could start pumping water again Monday but said it “will be a several day restoration process” to get back to normal operating levels.

Notasulga is currently filling its tanks off the Loachapoka Water system, but says it’s much slower due to main sizes.

