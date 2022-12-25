Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve

Corporal Ray Hamilton was among officers who set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home when he was struck from gunfire from inside the home, according to a statement.
Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
Okaloosa County, FL deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton who died on December 24, 2022.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Fort Walton Beach, FL. (WTVY) -An Okaloosa deputy was fatally shot in Christmas Eve while attempting to arrest a man on domestic violence charges.

Charged with premeditated murder is 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams of the Fort Walton Beach area, who another officer wounded during the standoff.

The suspect was treated at a hospital then transported to the county jail where he is held without bond.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine (and) dedicated to protecting others,” said Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden said of fallen officers.

