Panhandle officer shot, killed on Christmas Eve

Fort Walton Beach, FL. (WTVY) -An Okaloosa deputy was fatally shot in Christmas Eve while attempting to arrest a man on domestic violence charges.

Corporal Ray Hamilton was among officers who set up a perimeter around the suspect’s home when he was struck from gunfire from inside the home, according to a statement.

Charged with premeditated murder is 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams of the Fort Walton Beach area, who another officer wounded during the standoff.

The suspect was treated at a hospital then transported to the county jail where he is held without bond.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine (and) dedicated to protecting others,” said Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden said of fallen officers.

