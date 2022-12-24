Follow Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa and his elves have been hard at work prepping for Christmas!

As he packs up his sleigh and takes to the skies this weekend, the U.S Airforce stays on the lookout to track when Santa is coming into town.

While you set out your cookies and milk and don your favorite festive pajamas, you can follow Santa and his reindeer as they fly around the world with the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORAD has plenty of experience tracking Santa—they’ve been doing it since 1955. Usually, they stick to airplanes, space launches, and missiles, but since Santa flies around the world, NORAD gets to keep an eye on him as well.

They say that while they do track Santa, he’s the only one who knows his exact route. But, it’s said that Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on December 24 and only when children are sleeping!

To learn all about Santa’s sleigh, his flight pattern, or talk to someone tracking Santa, visit NORAD’s website.

Happy Holidays!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.