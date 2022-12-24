Follow Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve!

NORAD Tracks Santa Buckley Air Force Base 2018
NORAD Tracks Santa Buckley Air Force Base 2018(NORAD Tracks Santa)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Santa and his elves have been hard at work prepping for Christmas!

As he packs up his sleigh and takes to the skies this weekend, the U.S Airforce stays on the lookout to track when Santa is coming into town.

While you set out your cookies and milk and don your favorite festive pajamas, you can follow Santa and his reindeer as they fly around the world with the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORAD has plenty of experience tracking Santa—they’ve been doing it since 1955. Usually, they stick to airplanes, space launches, and missiles, but since Santa flies around the world, NORAD gets to keep an eye on him as well.

They say that while they do track Santa, he’s the only one who knows his exact route. But, it’s said that Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on December 24 and only when children are sleeping!

To learn all about Santa’s sleigh, his flight pattern, or talk to someone tracking Santa, visit NORAD’s website.

Happy Holidays!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Deandre Oneal James faces first degree rape charges related to his alleged attack on a Dothan...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
File Photo: Frozen water pipe
HVAC, plumbing business shares tips on preparing pipes for freezing temperatures
An industrial accident claimed the life of one man in Troy
Industrial accident leaves one dead in Troy
Paranormal investigation team films in the City of Progress
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

Latest News

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Paranormal investigation team films in the City of Progress
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
Paranormal investigation team films in the City of Progress
Paranormal investigation team films in City of Progress
The Enterprise team (pictured left) helped raise $2,594, while the Andalusia team (pictured...
Enterprise, Andalusia McDonald’s raise over $4,800 for Round-Up for RMHC of Alabama