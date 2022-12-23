Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant.

The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history.

It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a whole, that brought Ericka Boussarhane and her team, Second Sight Paranormal, to the town.

“I had the pleasure of coming into this town a few months ago. I fell in love with its southern charm and beauty,” she recalled. “I stumbled into the Rawls Restaurant actually trying to see if it was haunted, because I’m a psychic medium. I was so pleasantly surprised to feel the ghosts here.”

Boussarhane’s team came into Enterprise to investigate the Rawls, and other places downtown like the train tracks, the depot museum, and the mill, for a film.

“The energy in this town is so revitalizing and I wanted us as a team to come here to explore the history a little bit more and make a film about it,” she said.

She explained that her team consists of a very diverse group of people, including lawyers, law enforcement, and a pilot.

“We’re very scientific,” Boussarhane said, “but we really learn and delve into the history because we want to separate the fact from the fiction.”

Boussarhane and her team, that started investigating together in 2019, use a variety of equipment during an investigation. They use Scare Bears, a small teddy bear that emits sound when touched, EMF readers, dowsing rods and motion detect items.

“As paranormal investigators, what we try to do is set up these things in different locations and sometimes leave the room so there isn’t any interference”

She elaborated on how Second Sight Paranormal investigates, saying that she finds the locations and her team works to debunk the alleged haunting. “We don’t go in there just believing,” Boussarhane said.

Boussarhane has been a full-time psychic medium since 2004 as intuition runs in her family. She has worked with local law enforcement to solve cold cases. “I talk with dead people to help give closure to people who are living,” she explained.

She and her team encouraged people to come to downtown Enterprise and experience the history for themselves.

Second Sight Paranormal hopes that their film will help the town, even if it’s in an indirect way.

“Spirits want to help rejuvenate the town’s economy. We want people to come out and eat and just come down in downtown enterprise and shop and walk around.”

As for skeptics, Boussarhane ensured that people not believing in the paranormal doesn’t bother her.

“You don’t have to believe in what I do, but look at the history of this location,” she said. “I’m not the first person to acknowledge the paranormal activity at the Rawls. There’s so many stories that our team has unveiled about this location.”

Second Sight Paranormal and paranormal investigation shows are an important aspect of preserving history.

“We build monuments, we build houses, we put historical plaques out and we honor people that have died and I think that the sprit world is that way,” Boussarhane said. “They like to be remembered.”

Be on the lookout for Second Sight’s film featuring Enterprise, Alabama to see what they discover about the town.

And, if you’re feeling adventurous, check out the Rawls and other places in downtown Enterprise to see if you can feel the history for yourself.

