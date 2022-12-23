Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said.

Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the female victim approached an officer in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A, 4707 Airport Blvd., around 6:45 a.m. and reported being assaulted by a subject later identified as Meredith. The victim told police that the subject’s vehicle parked too close to her vehicle, preventing her from opening her driver’s side door.

When she asked Meredith to move his vehicle so she could to open her door, he reportedly refused. According to the victim, when she tried to get in her car, she struck Meredith’s door and he got out of his vehicle, hit her vehicle with his fist and struck her on the head with a closed fist, authorities said. When she tried to call 911, Meredith allegedly grabbed her phone and tossed it into the parking lot.

Police said Meredith remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

---

