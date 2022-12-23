Here comes the cold!

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, December 23 and into...
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Today is the first of two 4Warn weather days and the cold air is here! The front has moved through and the wind is picking up as temperatures drop. If you don’t have to go out today don’t, wind gust as high as 40 mph will make it feel like the single digits this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens, tomorrow most places won’t make it above freezing for highs. The wind will start to calm down tomorrow it will just be cold. Good news is we do “warm” up a little by Sunday and into next week we are looking at the 50s for highs.

TODAY - Sunny, COLD! High near 32°. Winds NW 15-25 mph 0%

TONIGHT - VERY COLD. Low near 17°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, COLD! High near 32°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 21° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 23° High: 44° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 50° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 55° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Gale Warning* Very rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 25-30 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

