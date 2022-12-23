Freezing Christmas Weekend

By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – The Wiregrass will stay below freezing overnight and throughout the greater part of the day tomorrow. All wiregrass counties are under a Hard Freeze Warning until Sunday afternoon. Wind speeds will range from 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The silver lining in all of this is the mostly sunny skies for the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and below freezing. Low near 17°. Winds NW 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Very cold and sunny. High near 32°. Winds NW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and bitter cold. Low near 21°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 20° High: 40° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 22° High: 44° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 50° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 56° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

