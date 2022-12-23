Early morning power outages affecting Wiregrass customers

As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area.(WBRC)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
