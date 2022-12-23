Coffee County SO seeks public’s help in missing person case

Michael Otecia Matthews has been missing since November 29,2022
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Michael Otecia Matthews is a 72-year-old man and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on November 29, 2022 at around 11:45 a.m. wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

Matthews was last known to be in the area of County Road 106 in Brundidge, AL.

He may be driving a black Nissan Titan SV King Cab with an Alabama license plate.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Otecia Matthews, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or call 911.

