Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

